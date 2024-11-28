Not Chennai, cyclone-in-the-making to cross between Mahabalipuram and Karaikal on November 30

CHENNAI: The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal was practically stationary for about six hours till 11.30 pm on Wednesday, parking itself about 100 km away from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, said the India Meteorological Department.

The early morning bulletin on Thursday (November 28) said it would intensify into a cyclonic storm by around noon and move towards Tamil Nadu coast.

It is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around morning on November 30. By then, it is likely to lose steam and return to being a deep depression. While it reduces the threat level, the system would have a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.