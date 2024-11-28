Day 3: Rain pummels Delta dists of TN; vast swathes of samba crops under water

TIRUCHY: Rains triggered by the deep depression in the Bay continued to batter the Delta region for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

While life was partially paralysed in most parts of the region, the worst-hit was the farming community as samba crops in several thousands of acres went under water. Collectors of respective districts after inspecting the fields assured of crop damage assessment and recommendation for proper compensation.

The delta region, particularly Nagapattinam district, experienced the wrath of the system in the Bay for the third consecutive day. Nagapattinam recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm till 6 am on Wednesday followed by Tiruvarur 12.2 cm, Thiruthuraipoondi 10.4 cm rainfall. In neighbouring Mayiladuthurai district, Mayiladuthurai town topped with 12.3 cm, Sirkazhi 10.7 cm Tharangambadi 10.2 cm and Kollidam 10 cm.

As it rain throughout the day in several parts of the Delta region, water inundated several residential areas and submerged samba crops, which were in advanced stage in several thousands of acres.

Sources said, around 6,000-acre samba was submerged in Nagapattinam, while it was 5,000 acres in Mayiladuthurai, in Tiruvarur 5,000 acres and in Thanjavur around 3000 acres.

Meanwhile, Collectors inspected the affected spots and locations where inundation was reported and took stock of the situation. In Nagapattinam district, minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi along with Collector P Akash visited the relief camps, where people evacuated from their areas were sheltered, and distributed relief materials.

Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi visited Sirkazhi municipal area where water entered into residential areas.

Tiruvarur Collector T Charusree undertook a spot inspection of crops in different parts of the district and assured to assess the crop damage and recommend for proper compensation. Later, minister TRB Rajaa visited the district and inspected the flood prevention activities.

Meanwhile, minister Govi Chezhiaan inspected the flood-affected spots in Thanjavur and submerged crops.

In the coastal pockets, more than 6,000 mechanised boats and 10,000 country boats from Nagapattinam, Mayiaduthurai and Thanjavur kept off the sea due to the warning.