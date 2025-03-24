Not at cost of south: Pawan Kalyan on delimitation, 3-language policy

CHENNAI: Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the president of JanaSena Party — a key ally of the BJP-led NDA— has unequivocally stated that he will vehemently oppose the delimitation exercise if it poses a threat to the southern states' representation in the Lok Sabha. On the three-language policy, Pawan said his stand is clear: people should learn languages voluntarily, not through imposition. He also expressed his keen interest in Tamil Nadu politics, speaking on Vijay's political foray and expressing his desire to see Edappadi Palaniswami's AIADMK back in the NDA fold, in an exclusive interview with Thanthi TV. Excerpts:

Q: The proposed delimitation exercise has sparked fears that it might affect southern states. What's your take on this?

A: There’s no need to instil fear in the public. Nothing has happened yet. The delimitation exercise will involve extensive deliberations and dialogues. If the Lok Sabha seats in southern states decrease, we can fight against it then. Opposing without awareness of the details is premature action and this issue should be discussed in the Parliament. I am sure about the central government's intention to not reduce seats in southern states. The delimitation exercise must happen, either now or later.

Q: Opposition parties fear that the BJP aims to increase its seats in northern states where it has significant influence. How do you respond to that concern?

A: The south isn't just Tamil Nadu; it includes Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and parts of Odisha and Maharashtra. If necessity arises, we'll unite to protect our interests. Parliamentarians must fight for our rights. I'll fight for it too. My stance is clear: Lok Sabha seats in southern states shouldn't decrease.

Q: As a part of the NDA government, what assurance can you offer to Tamil Nadu and other southern states?

A: Even tax devolution is criticised. People in Chennai pay more taxes, but it's spent elsewhere in Tamil Nadu. The democratic process involves sharing resources. Reservation works similarly. As part of JanaSena and NDA, I stress that we must work together.

Q: You speak Tamil fluently. What's the secret behind your language proficiency?

A: Having spent almost 12 years in Chennai, I've developed a profound respect for the language. As someone who speaks multiple languages, including Telugu and Tamil, I believe learning new languages is essential for everyone. I'm also learning French, and I've been fascinated by languages since childhood.

Q: Your comments on language policy at your party's foundation day event sparked a national debate. Would you like to reconsider some of those statements?

A: In Andhra Pradesh, we have Telugu, English, Tamil, and Urdu medium education. The governments that have ruled our State have never considered dropping Tamil medium education.

Q: There's a fear in Tamil Nadu that Hindi might threaten their mother tongue. How do you respond to that concern?

A: I strongly condemn imposing any language. I'm against such imposition.

Q: Some critics argue that you've taken a U-turn on the language issue. How do you respond to that criticism?

A: That's just a perception. I tweeted a news article, and people misinterpreted it. My stance is clear: people should learn languages voluntarily, not through imposition.

Q: What's your take on the three-language policy, which some see as a covert attempt to impose Hindi?

A: I communicated my concerns even when I wasn't part of the NDA or BJP. My message is simple: don't impose languages. We have enough languages to learn. The three-language policy is essential in today's world. The National Education Policy (NEP) allows us to learn various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Urdu, and Kashmiri. It does not impose but rather provides various options.

Q: But isn't it true that many languages have become extinct after Hindi dominated north India?

A: There's always a struggle to preserve languages. However, Bhojpuri, for instance, is still alive and has a thriving film industry, just like Tamil. We shouldn't assume Hindi is swallowing other languages. In Delhi, Hindi is the primary language of communication. Many DMK leaders as well as Telugu leaders speak Hindi, despite which they oppose it publicly.

Q: How do you balance your party's interests with your ally, the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh?

A: Constructive criticism is essential, and we must respect each party's leaders and workers. Right communication is key to maintaining a smooth relationship.

Q: Your party members want you to become the Chief Minister, while TDP cadres want the alliance to continue. How do you manage these conflicting interests?

A: Since our party's inception, we've focused on creating a change without obsessing over power or the Chief Minister's position. Our priority is stabilising the state. If that happens, we can reassess our goals.

Q: People compare your political entry to that of TVK leader Vijay. Did you notice it?

A: I respect Vijay, and my inspirations are MGR and CN Annadurai. As an actor-turned-politician, I know it's challenging to succeed in politics. Popularity and wealth aren't enough; running a political party requires dedication and hard work.

Q: Why did you wish AIADMK on its foundation day?

A: I wished Stalin on his birthday as well. MGR is my inspiration, and I believe it's essential to sustain his party, AIADMK, which was part of the NDA earlier.

Q: What's your impression of the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai?

A: Edappadi Palaniswami is a tough leader, and I'd be happy to see him join the NDA again. Annamalai is a committed leader who will serve Tamil Nadu well. He has a great future ahead.

Q: Do you think the BJP will grow in Tamil Nadu?

A: Anything can happen in politics. The BJP's growth depends on its policies and leadership's commitment. Even the century-old Congress party has disappeared from many states.

Q: What's your take on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government?

A: I respect CN Annadurai, and Stalin is a handsome man and a good leader. However, I'm not aware of the ground-level situation.

Q: As someone who has a cordial relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, how do you see the Modi 3.0 government?

A: I'm learning from him – his dedication, hard work, and integrity are inspiring.

Q: How do you balance politics and cinema?

A: Cinema is my only source of income. I don't have businesses or amassed wealth. If I do well in cinema, I can also excel in politics. Many politicians have businesses on the side, but I focus on cinema.