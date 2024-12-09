North Central Railway has notified the revision in composition of trains on a temporary basis.

CHENNAI: In Kanpur Central – Madurai – Kanpur Central Superfast Specials (Train Nos 01927/01928), One AC tier-III coach will be added in place of one General second class coach Ex. Kanpur Central on 11th, 18th, 25th December, 2024 and 01st, January, 2025 (Wednesdays) and Ex. Madurai on 13th 20th, 27th December, 2024 and 03rd January, 2025 (Friday)

The composition of the train after the revision would be an AAC First Class cum AC tier-II Two Tier Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coach, 5- AC Three Tier Coaches, 7- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, and 2- General Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly), a release issued by Southern Railway said.