CHENNAI: CHENNAI: In Puducherry, a well-known Hindu temple has become the centre of a heated controversy following allegations of non-vegetarian food being included in the Deepavali gift package given to employees.

In response to these charges, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor L Kailashnathan has ordered a swift investigation into the matter, a Maalaimalar report said.

According to sources, temple employees had requested Deepavali gifts from the management, including items such as new clothes and firecrackers. In response, the temple administration allegedly offered mutton and chicken biriyani along with traditional attire as gifts for the festival, the report added.

This unusual gesture has caused an uproar, with many questioning the appropriateness of serving non-vegetarian food at a Hindu temple.

The matter reached the Governor's attention after a formal complaint, reportedly backed by evidence, was submitted. Acting promptly, he directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation.

There are also allegations that certain temple assets were stolen and sold without permission, raising further concerns about management practices.