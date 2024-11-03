Lt-Governor orders probe as Puducherry temple offers biryani for Deepavali

CHENNAI: A sumptuous non-vegetarian feast is part of the Deepavali celebrations in Tamil Nadu, but a temple in Puducherry offering mutton and chicken biryani has triggered a controversy in neighbouring Puducherry, which has led to the Lieutenant Governor ordering a formal inquiry into not only the feast but also the management of the temple, allegations of misappropriation, etc.

This Deepavali, the temple management did not just stop with gifting traditional attire as gifts to its employees but also distributed mutton and chicken biryani. This drew criticism, with a section of people questioning the appropriateness of serving non-vegetarian food inside a temple.

The matter caught the attention of Puducherry Lt-Governor K Kailashnathan after a formal complaint, backed by proof, was submitted. He promptly directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation.

In the midst of this, allegations have also surfaced stating that certain temple assets were stolen and sold without permission. The controversy has created a flutter among the temple administration and staff, with many calling for better oversight and transparency in the management of the temple and its assets.