Non-AC train passengers can get bedroll on payment from January 1

CHENNAI: Starting from January 1, 2026, Non-AC sleeper class travellers can request sanitized, ready-to-use bedrolls on an on-demand – on-payment basis. Till now, sleeper class passengers did not have access to organised provision of bedrolls during their journeys.

According to a press release by Southern Railway, Chennai Division implemented a pilot project under the new innovative non-fare revenue ideas scheme (NINFRIS) during 2023–24. The pilot project received an overwhelmingly positive response from passengers, prompting the Railways to introduce this service as a regular Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) initiative.

One bedsheet, one pillow and one pillow cover would cost Rs 50, one pillow and one pillow cover cost Rs 30 and one bedsheet alone costs Rs 20.

Benefits of the service include enhance comfort for sleeper class passengers, affordable, ready-to-use bedrolls available on demand, improves overall travel experience and additional revenue generated for Indian Railways.

Under this initiative, a licensee will manage the entire process, including procurement, mechanized washing, packing, loading, distribution, and storage of bedrolls. The service will initially be implemented on ten trains maintained by Chennai Division for a period of three years, generating an annual license fee of Rs 28.27 lakhs.

The facility would be for now from January be available on Train no 12671 / 12672 Nilgiri Superfast Express, 12685 / 12686 Mangalore Superfast Express, Train no 16179 / 16180 Mannargudi Express, Train no 20605 / 20606 Tiruchendur Superfast Express, Train no 22651 / 22652 Palghat Express, Train no 20681 / 20682 Silambu Superfast Express, Train no 22657 / 22658 Tambaram–Nagercoil Superfast Express, Train no 12695 / 12696 Trivandrum Superfast Express , Train no 22639 / 22640 Alleppey Superfast Express, Train no 10 16159 / 16160 Mangalore Express, added the release.