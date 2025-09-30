No time for blame game, Congress stands with TN, says AICC leader

TIRUCHY: AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday said it wasn’t right to blame anyone for the Karur stampede tragedy, even as the inquiry is underway, underscoring that the Congress firmly stands with the people of Tamil Nadu at this time of crisis.

He assured that the State government will provide maximum possible support for the victim’s kin and those injured.

After meeting the families of the victims of the stampede tragedy in Karur and visiting those injured getting treated at the hospital, Venugopal told the reporters that the families are in distress. Many of them are unable to recover from the trauma that they had encountered after losing their dear and near ones, the senior Congress leader pointed out. “The people are undergoing treatment in the hospital, and it is painful to see them struggling to cope with the reality. We pray for their speedy recovery,” Venugopal said.

Stating that nothing can replace the loss of their dear ones, he said that the Congress Working Committee members were in the spot from day one, extending all necessary support. “As a part of our contribution, the TNCC has allocated a fund of Rs 1.25 crore as compensation that would be distributed to the bereaved families. We know that money cannot replace the role of breadwinners of families,” he said, pointing out that it would at least provide them with some financial support.

Venugopal refused to comment on questions over speculations that the tragedy was due to a political conspiracy and expressed satisfaction over the one-man committee constituted by the State government to investigate the incident. “At this point, we cannot conclude. Let the inquiry get over,” he said.

He added that this is not the time to blame one another over the incident. “At the same time, the Congress is always with the State of Tamil Nadu and its people. It will always stand with the people and will do the maximum support possible,” he added.