No talks with TVK, Cong with DMK, says TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Amid speculation that the Congress may explore an alliance with the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai on Monday issued a firm clarification stating the party has not held any discussions or made any announcement regarding an alliance with the Vijay-led outfit.

Selvaperunthagai issued the statement after reports claimed that the Congress was likely to form an alliance with the TVK.

He also commented on the Bihar Assembly election, noting that the model code of conduct came into effect in September, while the elections were announced on October 6. During this period, he said, an amount of Rs 10,000 was distributed to 1.21 crore women. Complaints were filed with the Election Commission, but the poll body refused to stop the scheme, even though similar initiatives were halted in Telangana and Jharkhand. He said the Rs 10,000 payment must, therefore, be viewed as vote buying and became a decisive factor in the election outcome.

Selvaperunthagai highlighted that in Tamil Nadu, the INDIA alliance led by the DMK, along with the Congress and other secular parties, had secured strong victories in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the 2021 Assembly election, and the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He said Tamil Nadu’s long-standing commitment to social justice and secularism has kept the alliance united and successful. Attempts by the AIADMK-BJP alliance, TVK and NTK to split votes in 2026 would not affect another INDIA bloc victory, he said.

He added that unlike in Bihar, there is no possibility of a regime change in Tamil Nadu, and no force could prevent the INDIA alliance from forming a stable government again.