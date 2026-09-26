No sign of CM in Vijay’s conduct, says DMK president Stalin

Countering Vijay’s allegation that the DMK and BJP were no different, Stalin asked how the TVK could claim to oppose the BJP when, according to him, even references to the party were removed from Assembly records. He also took a jibe at him for taking a candidate from the BJP-led NDA.

Referring to the Karur tragedy, Stalin said he had remarked that no leader would want his cadres to die and denied seeking political mileage from the incident.

Ask yourself whether you are speaking with the same dignity expected of a Chief Minister, Stalin added. On the Veeramani case, Stalin said he had already explained his position and questioned whether Vijay had failed to keep himself updated on the matter. He also referred to the High Court’s observation against politicising the case.