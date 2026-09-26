No sign of CM in Vijay’s conduct, says DMK president Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday hit back at Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay over his criticism of the DMK, questioning his claim that the TVK represented a “thooya shakthi” and asking him to introspect on whether his conduct befitted the office of Chief Minister, or whether he is still in acting mode on the political stage.
Countering Vijay’s allegation that the DMK and BJP were no different, Stalin asked how the TVK could claim to oppose the BJP when, according to him, even references to the party were removed from Assembly records. He also took a jibe at him for taking a candidate from the BJP-led NDA.
Referring to the Karur tragedy, Stalin said he had remarked that no leader would want his cadres to die and denied seeking political mileage from the incident.
Ask yourself whether you are speaking with the same dignity expected of a Chief Minister, Stalin added. On the Veeramani case, Stalin said he had already explained his position and questioned whether Vijay had failed to keep himself updated on the matter. He also referred to the High Court’s observation against politicising the case.
Stalin said Vijay had claimed to have stopped acting in films but continued to act before the people. Referring to Vijay’s Madurantakam speech, he said: “I watched your dialogue delivery at today’s Madurantakam shooting. I have a few questions for you.”
Stalin questioned how Vijay could call TVK a “thooya shakthi” while fielding Maragatham Kumaravel, who had resigned as an AIADMK MLA and joined TVK, as his candidate in the bypoll. He also questioned whether persuading NDA MLAs to switch sides soon after an election could be described as representing a “thooya shakthi”.
Taking aim at Vijay’s election promises, Stalin recalled his assurance that he would promise only what was practically possible. “After coming to power, you say the treasury is empty. Is this how you keep your promises?” he asked.
He sarcastically listed power cuts, sickle attacks, price rises, dengue, and milk shortages as TVK’s new initiatives, while claiming that several schemes of the TVK government were continuations of programmes introduced by the DMK.