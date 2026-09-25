CM Vijay flays DMK as 'real BJP'; spares 'sweet uncle' Stalin

Amid the otherwise combative speech, he struck a lighter note while referring to Stalin. "Whether Stalin wins or loses, he is my Uncle. He is my 'sweet uncle'," Vijay said, in a veiled jibe.

Seeking to defend Maragatham Kumaravel's switch, Vijay said the former AIADMK MLA had made a political decision amid shifting equations in the State and urged voters to look beyond her resignation. Vijay then launched into a detailed rebuttal of the DMK's criticism of his references to alleged corruption in earlier regimes.

"When we speak about corruption in the Assembly, they say Vijay was not even born then. I ask them, what does it matter when I was born? Read the history and everything will come to light," he said.