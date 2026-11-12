Tamil Nadu

No revised fare meter? No fitness certificate for autos in Tamil Nadu

Regional transport officers have been instructed not to issue fitness certificates to vehicles without the required meters
No revised meter, no fitness certificate for autos in Tamil Nadu
No revised meter, no fitness certificate for autos in Tamil NaduDaily Thanthi
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Commissionerate has directed regional transport offices (RTOs) to issue fitness certificates (FCs) to old autorickshaws only after their meters are adjusted to reflect the revised fares.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the department has given a six month period to repair and install revised fare meters in around 4.20 lakh autorickshaws operating across the State.

Regional transport officers have been instructed not to issue fitness certificates to vehicles without the required meters.

No revised meter, no fitness certificate for autos in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu revises auto fares after 13 years; minimum charge fixed at Rs 50

What are the new requirements?

Transport Commissionerate officials said auto fares in Tamil Nadu were revised on October 28 after 13 years. Following the revision, autorickshaw owners has given six months' time to repair or install meters calibrated to the new fares.

Additional technical personnel are also expected to be engaged to speed up the meter repair and installation process.

No revised meter, no fitness certificate for autos in Tamil Nadu
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When must old autos obtain fitness certificates?

Old autorickshaws currently in operation must obtain a fitness certificate once every two years to continue operating.

How will violations be monitored?

Special teams have been formed at regional transport offices across Tamil Nadu to monitor violations, including overcharging by autorickshaw drivers.

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Fitness Certificates
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