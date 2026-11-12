No revised fare meter? No fitness certificate for autos in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Commissionerate has directed regional transport offices (RTOs) to issue fitness certificates (FCs) to old autorickshaws only after their meters are adjusted to reflect the revised fares.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the department has given a six month period to repair and install revised fare meters in around 4.20 lakh autorickshaws operating across the State.
Regional transport officers have been instructed not to issue fitness certificates to vehicles without the required meters.
Transport Commissionerate officials said auto fares in Tamil Nadu were revised on October 28 after 13 years. Following the revision, autorickshaw owners has given six months' time to repair or install meters calibrated to the new fares.
Additional technical personnel are also expected to be engaged to speed up the meter repair and installation process.
Old autorickshaws currently in operation must obtain a fitness certificate once every two years to continue operating.
Special teams have been formed at regional transport offices across Tamil Nadu to monitor violations, including overcharging by autorickshaw drivers.