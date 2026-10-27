Tamil Nadu revises auto fares after 13 years; minimum charge fixed at Rs 50

CHENNAI: After keeping autorickshaw fares unchanged for 13 years, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday notified a revised fare structure, fixing the minimum charge at Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 25 for every additional kilometre, following sustained demands from drivers’ unions and consultations with consumer organisations.
The Home (Transport-I) Department issued the notification in an extraordinary edition of the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette, directing the State Transport Authority and regional transport authorities to implement the revised rates under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Under the new structure, night travel between 10 pm and 5 am will cost 1.5 times the regular fare, while waiting charges have been fixed at Re 1 per minute. For travel involving ghat roads, the notification prescribes a fare of 1.2 times the minimum fare, with a base fare of Rs 60 and an additional charge of Rs 30 per kilometre.
The revision replaces the fare structure introduced in August 2013, when the minimum charge was fixed at Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every subsequent kilometre. The long-pending revision had triggered repeated representations and protests by autorickshaw drivers, who cited rising fuel prices, insurance premiums, maintenance expenses and spare-parts costs.
The Madras High Court had directed the State government in February 2022 to revise fares in line with rising costs while balancing the interests of drivers and passengers.
During consultations this year, drivers’ unions sought a higher minimum fare and increased per-kilometre charges, while consumer representatives pressed for rates that would remain affordable. The government subsequently examined the competing demands before notifying the revised structure.
Minimum fare: Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km.
Additional distance: Rs 25 per km.
Night fare: 1.5 times the regular fare between 10 pm and 5 am.
Waiting charge: Re 1 per minute.
Ghat fare: 1.2 times the minimum fare; base fare Rs 60 and Rs 30 per additional km.
Previous rates: Rs 25 for 1.8 km and Rs 12 per additional kilometre, fixed in August 2013.
Backdrop: Drivers’ unions sought a revision citing rising operating costs; consumer groups pressed for affordable fares.