Tamil Nadu revises auto fares after 13 years; minimum charge fixed at Rs 50

The Home (Transport-I) Department issued the notification in an extraordinary edition of the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette, directing the State Transport Authority and regional transport authorities to implement the revised rates under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Under the new structure, night travel between 10 pm and 5 am will cost 1.5 times the regular fare, while waiting charges have been fixed at Re 1 per minute. For travel involving ghat roads, the notification prescribes a fare of 1.2 times the minimum fare, with a base fare of Rs 60 and an additional charge of Rs 30 per kilometre.