No question of Vijay settling for Deputy CM post: Sengottaiyan

CHENNAI: There is no question of actor-politician Vijay accepting a Deputy Chief Minister post as he entered politics with the aim of becoming Chief Minister, former minister KA Sengottaiyan said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport, Sengottaiyan said Vijay had responded appropriately to questions during the inquiry conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi.
He said Vijay had entered politics leaving behind everything with the intention of serving the people and functioning as Chief Minister. “Wherever he goes now, large numbers of people gather, which shows that the public in Tamil Nadu want a change,” he said.
Alleging that the law and order situation in the State was not satisfactory, he said women were not safe and people were living in fear. According to him, the people were in a mindset that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam should not return to power and that Vijay had the ability to bring about such a change.
Sengottaiyan also said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had capable candidates to contest in all the 234 Assembly constituencies in the State.
Responding to a question on reports that Vijay might be offered the Deputy Chief Minister post if the party joins the National Democratic Alliance, Sengottaiyan said Vijay had entered politics with the aim of becoming Chief Minister and there was no question of accepting a Deputy Chief Minister post. He added that he had not seen such enthusiastic public response even before the election announcement in the past.