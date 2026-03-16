TVK–NDA talks enter final phase, say sources

Barring some niggles, most of the terms have been broadly settled and a formal announcement is expected within the next few days, sources familiar with the talks claimed.

While the broad contours of the proposed electoral arrangement have largely been agreed upon, the remaining hurdle is understood to be political optics rather than the arithmetic of seat sharing. According to sources, Vijay is keen that any pact should not create the impression that his fledgling party has conceded ground in the negotiations.