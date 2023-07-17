No political motive in ED raids, says Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Monday welcomed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at minister K Ponmudy's residence and properties.

At the same time, the former minister ruled out the DMK leaders' charges that the raid was politically motivated and said the central agency, without evidence, would not carry out raids.

"There is no political angle to it. The ED raid is a lesson to those who plunder the natural resource and environmental activists will welcome this, " said the former minister and continued that the minister is facing the consequence for plundering the natural resource.

He further said that the DMK leaders should face the case legally instead of deflecting cases by painting political colour to the central agencies.

He continued that the ED raid would send a shiver to the spine of other DMK leaders, who have amassed wealth by misusing their power.

The DMK leaders would try all means, he said and pointed out the events unfolded following the arrest of minister V Senthilbalaji on June 14.

"Several cases have been filed against us. But we are facing it legally unlike the DMK, " he said.