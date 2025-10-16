No platform tickets at Tirupur railway station to ease Deepavali congestion

COIMBATORE: To avoid overcrowding on platforms in view of the Deepavali festival, the Salem Division of the Southern Railways has stopped issuing platform tickets from Wednesday till October 23 at Tirupur railway station.

“Those accompanying passengers to send them off should stop at the concourse area of the railway station. Similarly, those coming to receive passengers should also wait at the concourse area. Such a regulation has been implemented to facilitate the smooth movement of passengers and to ensure their safety,” said a statement from the railways.

As many special trains are operated to clear the festival rush, the passenger crowd remains high. It is expected to increase significantly in the coming days at the Tirupur railway station, which already has a heavy footfall.

“Heavy crowds on platforms pose a threat to the safety and well-being of the passengers. Therefore, stopping issuing platform tickets will drastically reduce congestion on platforms,” the statement added.

The efforts to decongest the platforms and deploy more RPF personnel follow a video circulating on social media, showing passengers on the Ernakulam to Patna Super Fast Express spending sleepless nights after a large number of migrant workers boarded a reservation compartment at Tirupur railway station.

As the train arrived in Tirupur railway station on Sunday, 5.25 am from Ernakulam, a large number of migrant workers with open tickets boarded the reservation compartment and settled down on seats, where passengers were asleep.