No plans to privatise Tamil Nadu government schools, claims Minister

CHENNAI: Facing fire from opposition and even from partners within the alliance, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi denied reports that 500 government schools were being privatised.

Addressing the reporters on Thursday, a day after opposition BJP and ally CPM criticised the reported move, Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the DMK government had no plans to privatise schools. Some private schools came forward to lend a hand to improve State-run schools under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, he claimed.

“Government schools are like our own children; nobody will be allowed to adopt them,” the minister added.

After allegations of privatisation surfaced, Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association also clarified that private schools would not takeover 500 government schools as reported, but would only assist in their development through CSR activities.

During his interaction with the media, Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi also criticised the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for withholding funds due to the State to spend for educations sector. “They will release funds to Tamil Nadu only if we accept their policies,” he alleged.