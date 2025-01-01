CPM condemns attempt to privatise 500 govt schools in TN

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned the attempt to adopt 500 government schools under the Directorate of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu.

The statement released by the CPM on Wednesday pointed out that there seems to be an aim of handing over government schools to private entities.

“If government schools are privatised, the education of children belonging to economically weaker and marginalised backgrounds will be in question,” the statement added.

The statement further detailed that more than 58,000 schools are in the State. Of these, 37,579 schools are functioning as government schools, including 24,310 primary schools, 7,024 middle schools, 3,135 high schools, and 3,110 higher secondary schools. And, 8,328 government-aided schools are functioning in the state and overall 46 lakh students are studying.

“But more than 65 lakh students are studying in 12,000 private schools. Private schools, which do not even function one-third of the government schools, are dominating here. More teachers are working in private schools than in government schools. Also, government schools lack better facilities,” the statement added.

“In such a situation, instead of strengthening the structure of government schools and improving the quality of education, trying to adopt government schools to private school administrations is an act of depriving the children of the poor and simple working people of Tamil Nadu of their right to education,” the open letter noted.

The Tamil Nadu government should immediately abandon the plan to adopt 500 schools as part of its efforts to merge government schools with private schools, the CPM statement insisted.

TN BJP chief questions handling of education funds

Meanwhile, K Annamalai, the BJP state president questioned the ruling DMK government's handling of funds allocated for the education sector.

“With a whopping Rs 44,042 crore allocated for education this year, and an additional one lakh crore rupees in loans taken every year, it's surprising that the government is seeking help from private organisations to upgrade 500 government schools,” Annamalai said in a statement.

“The DMK government had promised to rebuild 10,000 dilapidated government school buildings, but four years have passed and no action has been taken,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, such an announcement was made during the inauguration of Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association in the city recently. In one of the nine resolutions passed, the newly formed association stated that as a special resolution, 500 government schools will be planned to be adopted under the Directorate of Private Schools in the upcoming academic year.

Responding to the allegations from CPM, the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association has clarified that private schools will not adopt 500 government schools, but merely help their development. "Private schools will contribute to the development of government schools through CSR activities. There is no plan to adopt any schools. The issue is being politicised," the statement read.