No need to change Lok Sabha seats across nation: TVK's friendly partners

CHENNAI: MPs of parties supporting the TVK-led government on Saturday backed retaining Tamil Nadu's existing 39 Lok Sabha seats and said there was no need for a delimitation exercise.
The view was expressed at a consultative meeting convened by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to discuss the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. The meeting was attended by 19 MPs from Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK and IUML.
After the meeting, Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar said none of the participating parties had sought delimitation. "Tamil Nadu wants no change in the existing number of Lok Sabha seats, either in the State or across the country. The Union government is doing injustice to Tamil Nadu through the proposed delimitation," he said.
VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, CPM MP Su Venkatesan and Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram said the participating parties had expressed a common view that there was no need for delimitation, even if the exercise was carried out fairly.
Thirumavalavan said a resolution opposing the exercise should be introduced in the Assembly and adopted unanimously.
Karti Chidambaram said there would be no benefit in increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from the existing 543 to 815 or 850. "Even now, MPs do not have sufficient time to speak in Parliament," he said.
Meanwhile, TNCC chief Manickam Tagore accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to revive the delimitation Bill, warning that the move could reduce the political representation of southern states and undermine the federal structure.
In a statement, Tagore said the INDIA bloc had defeated a delimitation Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 12, but alleged that the Centre was now planning to bring a fresh proposal offering a 50 per cent increase in the existing number of Lok Sabha seats.
He pointed out that under the proposed formula, Uttar Pradesh's representation could rise from 80 to 120 seats, while Tamil Nadu's could increase from 39 to 58. "The gap between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would consequently widen from 41 to 62 seats," he said.
Tagore argued that representation in a federal democracy could not be determined solely through population-based numerical ratios. He cited the freezes on Lok Sabha seat expansion introduced through constitutional amendments during the Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments.
He also said that delimitation before the completion of the caste census could affect the determination of reserved constituencies for SC, ST, and women.
As part of the campaign, district Congress committees have been instructed to conduct peaceful marches on August 9, carrying black balloons bearing the slogan "Cancel the Delimitation Bill". Awareness posters will be posted at locations frequented by students and along major traffic routes on August 12, while short videos and posters featuring the balloon theme will be released online.
Representatives of the DMK, AIADMK, MNM, DMDK and PMK did not attend the meeting. Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, R Nirmalkumar and Rajmohan were also present.