No need to change Lok Sabha seats across nation: TVK's friendly partners

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, CPM MP Su Venkatesan and Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram said the participating parties had expressed a common view that there was no need for delimitation, even if the exercise was carried out fairly.

Thirumavalavan said a resolution opposing the exercise should be introduced in the Assembly and adopted unanimously.

Karti Chidambaram said there would be no benefit in increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from the existing 543 to 815 or 850. "Even now, MPs do not have sufficient time to speak in Parliament," he said.

Meanwhile, TNCC chief Manickam Tagore accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to revive the delimitation Bill, warning that the move could reduce the political representation of southern states and undermine the federal structure.

In a statement, Tagore said the INDIA bloc had defeated a delimitation Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 12, but alleged that the Centre was now planning to bring a fresh proposal offering a 50 per cent increase in the existing number of Lok Sabha seats.

He pointed out that under the proposed formula, Uttar Pradesh's representation could rise from 80 to 120 seats, while Tamil Nadu's could increase from 39 to 58. "The gap between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would consequently widen from 41 to 62 seats," he said.

Tagore argued that representation in a federal democracy could not be determined solely through population-based numerical ratios. He cited the freezes on Lok Sabha seat expansion introduced through constitutional amendments during the Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments.