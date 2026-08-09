TVK-led government to move special resolution against delimitation on Aug 10

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, attended by allies in power but boycotted by all others, including the DMK, AIADMK, and their partners, also resolved to urge all parties to oppose in Parliament any constitutional amendment or new Bill that could alter the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and the present allocation of seats among states.

The DMK, meanwhile, has sought fair delimitation based on the 1971 Census and a constitutional amendment to extend the freeze on the allocation of seats for another 30 years from 2026. It has also demanded that the Centre ensure that Tamil Nadu's present 7.18% share of representation in Parliament is not reduced under any circumstances.