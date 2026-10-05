No need to bribe voters or use GPay to win, says Minister Ramesh

The minister alleged that opposition parties were mobilising people wherever TVK cadres campaigned and creating a false narrative that the ruling party faced public opposition.

Responding to a charge by the CPM State Secretary that the TVK was transferring money through GPay, Ramesh termed it baseless.

“We don’t need to distribute money to the voters as our achievements in just four months would get us a favourable result. The welfare schemes that have been launched by the TVK government have good reception among the people,” he said.

Ramesh also alleged that the then DMK government prevented TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay from meeting people during the Assembly general polls.

“Since the TVK formed the government, the party president and CM has been meeting the people in each village, and he will continue to meet the people,” he added.