EC squads seize Rs 51.10 lakh cash in Madurantakam constituency

The seizures were made as the Election Commission stepped up surveillance to prevent the clandestine distribution of cash and gift articles to voters. Campaigning for the bypoll ends on Saturday evening.

In the latest seizure, flying squad officials intercepted a car near Sotthupakkam Road on Friday while it was travelling towards Vandavasi and found Rs 4 lakh being carried without valid documents. The cash was seized and handed over to the treasury at the Madurantakam Tahsildar's office.

Earlier, during a vehicle check near Ramapuram on Saturday morning, a flying squad stopped a car travelling from Vandavasi towards Chennai and found Rs 31.30 lakh concealed inside it. Another car checked in the same