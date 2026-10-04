EC squads seize Rs 51.10 lakh cash in Madurantakam constituency

CHENGALPATTU: Election flying squads seized a total of Rs 51.10 lakh in unaccounted cash during a series of vehicle checks and raids in the Madurantakam (SC) Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district ahead of the October 6 bypoll.
The seizures were made as the Election Commission stepped up surveillance to prevent the clandestine distribution of cash and gift articles to voters. Campaigning for the bypoll ends on Saturday evening.
In the latest seizure, flying squad officials intercepted a car near Sotthupakkam Road on Friday while it was travelling towards Vandavasi and found Rs 4 lakh being carried without valid documents. The cash was seized and handed over to the treasury at the Madurantakam Tahsildar's office.
Earlier, during a vehicle check near Ramapuram on Saturday morning, a flying squad stopped a car travelling from Vandavasi towards Chennai and found Rs 31.30 lakh concealed inside it. Another car checked in the same
Poll officials seized Rs 31.30 lakh cash during a vehicle check near Ramapuram in a Chennai bound car from Vandavasi area was found carrying Rs 80,000, which was also seized.
In a separate check on Bazaar Street in Achcharapakkam, officials intercepted a car and seized Rs 2 lakh being carried without supporting documents.
The flying squad also conducted a search at a private lodge near Sotthupakkam and seized Rs 13 lakh from a person who could not produce valid documents for the cash.
The Election Commission has deployed 12 flying squads in the Madurantakam constituency to conduct intensive vehicle checks and inspections during the final phase of campaigning. The seized cash was handed over to the treasury.