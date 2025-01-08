No need for panic over HMPV: TN Health Minister

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday told the State Assembly that there was “no need for panic’ over the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), as it was a self-limiting illness. “It’s was not a new virus,” he emphasised.

In response to the ‘call attention motion’ moved by AIADMK legislator C Vijayabaskar, PMK floor leader G K Mani, VCK floor leader Sinthanai Selvan, Congress MLA JJ Prince, and T Velmurugan of Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, the minister said that the virus was identified 50 years ago.

“It’s common during the winter season. The illness typically subsides within 3-6 days,” he added. “Of the 714 people tested last year across the country, several were found to be infected with the virus.”

The minister also stated that there was no need for a separate facility in hospitals to treat patients, as there were no specific directives from WHO or the Union Health Ministry on this matter. “Two people, one in Salem and another in Chennai, have tested positive for the virus and are under government medical care. They are fine. It’s not a serious disease,” he said.