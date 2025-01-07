As Tamil Nadu reports 2 HMPV cases, health minister says no need to panic

CHENNAI: Assuring the public that the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the state was being monitored, health minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that the two cases reported from the state are receiving treatment. Out of them, the 69-year-old patient from Salem has several comorbities, he mentioned. The other patient is a 45-year-old Chennai resident.

There is no need to panic, the minister said, adding that the State was prepared to handle any healthcare emergency. The infection can be treated in all the hospitals across the State, he added.

"HMPV infection causes cold-like symptoms for three to five days, and in the case of infection, isolation for upto 5 days is significant to prevent spread. The patients can visit the nearest healthcare facilities for treatment if they have symptoms of fever, sore throat, breathlessness or respiratory infection," Ma Subramanian explained.

The infection would go away within a few days, similar to the flu, he said, stressing on following preventive measures like handwashing and using sanitisers, especially for those with comorbid conditions and are immunocompromised.

The state health minister also said that as it is a common infection, there is no need to have additional special wards for it, he said. "Every individual who has a cold or fever does not need to test for HMPV," he added.

Subramanian added that the Union Health Ministry has discussed measures to be taken for controlling the HMPV cases in the country and that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is also monitoring the cases and would communicate necessary prevention or control measures that need to be implemented.

He also reiterated that the HMPV is not related to travel history as the virus is not a new virus and has been present in the environment for more than 50 years.

Meanwhile, a statement from the state health department on Monday described HMPV as being similar to any other respiratory infection and prevention measures include covering your mouth and nose while sneezing/coughing, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places and reporting to the health facility if need arises.

"The public is reassured that HMPV is typically self-limiting and manageable. There is no need to panic. The Government of Tamil Nadu remains committed and is continuously monitoring the influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) closely," the release had said.

The treatment for HMPV is symptomatic and supportive, including adequate hydration and rest, it added.