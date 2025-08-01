No mention of horizontal reservation in TN policy for transgender persons

CHENNAI: The much-awaited 'Tamil Nadu State Policy for Transgender Persons’ was released by Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Thursday.

However, the policy has no mention of the horizontal reservation for trans persons, which pushed the deadline further to release the final policy.

The policy, valid for five years, covering key features, was handed over by the officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment to the Chief Minister.

To improve the socio-economic conditions of the trans community, CM Stalin in April 2022 assured to form a policy for trans persons. Subsequently, the committee in May 2024 submitted a draft policy to the Madras High Court.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of MHC directed the state government to provide horizontal reservation to trans persons. But, the policy has no mention of it, allege trans community.

Speaking to DT Next, an LGBTQIA+ drafting member said, "There is no mention of horizontal reservation in the policy, which the trans persons stressed enough. Also, it is surprising that even drafting committee members were unaware of the release of the policy and the same was not shared with the committee before releasing."

Additionally, the trans men urged to rename Tamil Nadu Thirunangaigal Nala Vaariyam (Trans Women Welfare Board) to Thirunar Nala Vaariyam (Trans Persons Welfare Board) in a bid to include both trans men and intersex persons in the policy. But, this demand too is missed, the community alleges.

In the umbrella term of transgender, which includes trans women, men and intersex, the DMK government has released a policy to remove barriers and ensure trans persons better access to education, employment, health care, gender identity, and to own and inherit property.

The policy has covered key factors such as; ensuring no coercive conversion therapy to change sexual orientation is done against the will of the person, ensuring the implementation of the state's mental health policy (2019) concerning transgender and intersex persons.

The state will also explore the provisions of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV infection among trans persons and intersex, who are considered as high risk groups.

Additionally, the policy has stressed providing access to inclusive sanitation in public facilities, non-discrimination in availing banking services, the right to hold public office and sensitising media on the use of appropriate terminology regarding trans gender and intersex communities.