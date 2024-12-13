No major rain damage in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi; ready to tackle any situation, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inspected the State Emergency Control Centre at Ezhilagam in the city and said that there were no reports of major damages from the rainfall affected districts from the three southern districts and the government was ready to face any kind of situation.

Talking to media persons after reviewing the precautionary measures and rescue cum relief arrangements made in the southern districts, Stalin said, “Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts have received heavy rainfall. Already, I held review meetings with district collectors and deputed senior IAS officers to oversee the situation and arrangements made there. There are no reports of major damages there. The government is ready to make arrangements to face any kind of situation. Let us wait and see.”

Asked if he had deputed ministers to the districts, the Chief Minister clarified that state revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran has already been dispatched to Tenkasi. “Minister K N Nehru was sent to Tirunelveli. He returned to Trichy after the district also received heavy rainfall. Now we have advised him to visit Tirunelveli again,” he added.

On how he intends to exert pressure on the union government for poor allocation of disaster relief funds to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he said, “If you (Media) write continuously, it would be good pressure on the union govt.” To a query on whether the funds so far allocated were sufficient, Stalin said, “No. how would it be sufficient?”

Responding to a query on precautionary measures taken by the government before releasing water from reservoirs, the CM said that alarms (warnings) are being issued before discharging water from water bodies and people have been evacuated to safe places and in some places they have moved to relief camps.

To a specific query on whether the work to enumerate Rs 2,000 relief sum recipients was over post-cyclone (Fengal), Stalin said, “We are distributing. It is almost over.”

Will oppose one nation, one election firmly

Asked about their handling of the “One Nation, One Election” bill in the event of the Centre tabling it in the Parliament , Stalin said, “I issued a clear statement yesterday itself. Together we will oppose it as firmly as we can.”

On whether the DMK and allies would organise joint protests, he said, “Let us see. We will consider that.”