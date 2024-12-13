Heavy rain spell in south TN likely; red alert for Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi on Dec 13

CHENNAI: The well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast is moving west-northwestwards towards south Tamil Nadu and is expected to gradually weaken into a low-pressure area. It is expected to bring heavy rains to southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, widespread rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu with overnight showers bringing inundation in parts of Chennai and the neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram and some areas in the Cauvery delta region.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a red alert for three districts of Tirunelveli Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi for Friday. The intensity of the rains is likely to reduce after Friday and light rains are expected to continue.

Meanwhile, another low-pressure system is expected to be formed over the Andaman Sea next week which is expected to move towards Tamil Nadu and bring heavy rainfall to several parts of the State. The new system is expected to bring heavy rain at one or two places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai on December 16. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam on December 17.

Additionally, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur. On December 18, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul.

Under the existing weather conditions, light to moderate rains were witnessed at several places over Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Many parts of Chennai reported water logging after the heavy rains during the morning hours of Thursday. Heavy rains also led to traffic snarls during the morning hours in many places. Kundrathur, Anna University, Taramani, Poonammalle, Meenambakkam and Nandanam in the city received more than 8 cm of rainfall.