No loss to BJP after Annamalai’s exit, says Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: Seeking to play down the exit of former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai from the party, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday asserted that the party would remain unaffected, describing it as the largest political organisation in the world built on ideology.
Reacting to Annamalai’s decision to part ways with the BJP and lead the “We The Leader” movement, Nainar Nagenthran said the party’s growth and functioning were not centred around individuals.
“Party first. Our BJP is the biggest political party in the world and it is a party built on ideology. There is no loss for the BJP as Annamalai quit the party,” he told reporters here.
His remarks came minutes after Annamalai formally quit the BJP, ending weeks of speculation over his political future.
The former IPS officer has said his movement would be expanded across Tamil Nadu before being converted into a political party at an appropriate time, with an eye on the 2031 Assembly elections.
The BJP leadership, meanwhile, sought to project confidence and organisational stability in the wake of the development.