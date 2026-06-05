Inclusive politics: Annamalai sets eyes on 2031 polls through ‘We The Leader’ platform

Addressing supporters virtually, Annamalai said the initiative would focus on creating an alternative political culture in Tamil Nadu rooted in ideology, ethics and public participation, while distancing itself from what he described as “cult politics”.

“We have to change our political grammar. We must come out of personality-centric politics and build a non-compromising, ideological, common man and inclusive politics,” he said, alluding to the emergence of Vijay-led TVK.