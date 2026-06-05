Inclusive politics: Annamalai sets eyes on 2031 polls through ‘We The Leader’ platform

CHENNAI: Hours after the BJP accepted his resignation, former IPS officer K Annamalai on Friday said he would strengthen the existing “We The Leader” platform into a people-centric political movement, contest the upcoming local body elections and eventually float a political party with an eye on the 2031 Assembly polls.
Addressing supporters virtually, Annamalai said the initiative would focus on creating an alternative political culture in Tamil Nadu rooted in ideology, ethics and public participation, while distancing itself from what he described as “cult politics”.
“We have to change our political grammar. We must come out of personality-centric politics and build a non-compromising, ideological, common man and inclusive politics,” he said, alluding to the emergence of Vijay-led TVK.
Clarifying that he was not immediately launching a political party, Annamalai said “We The Leader”, which already exists as a platform, would now be expanded into a broader movement before being converted into a full-fledged political outfit “at an appropriate time”.
“We have to prepare and build the ground first. Our aim is the 2031 Assembly election,” he said, adding that the movement would directly contest the forthcoming local body polls as part of its organisational expansion.
The former IPS officer said he had been pressing for his exit from the BJP for the past 18 months and had formally conveyed his decision to the party leadership on December 4, 2025.
“I did not want to become a problem for the BJP. But they insisted that I complete the election-related work before leaving the party,” he said.
Recalling his political journey, Annamalai said his first exposure to electoral politics came during his association with late DMDK founder Vijayakant. “I started my political career in DMDK as an internship with Captain Vijayakant,” he said.
He also referred to the period before his entry into the BJP. “I had initially denied joining superstar Rajinikanth and later accepted the call from BJP leader B L Santhosh to join the BJP,” he said.
Annamalai reiterated his long-held position that the BJP should contest elections independently in Tamil Nadu without compromising on State-specific issues.
“I always wanted the BJP to go solo in all elections and never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests,” he said.
Positioning himself as both a Tamil and national voice, Annamalai rejected attempts to create a binary between regional and national identities. “Many asked whether I am a Tamilian or an Indian. I am a proud Indian and a proud Tamilian,” he said.
As part of the initiative, he announced the formation of the “APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Ethics and Politics”, which, he said, would train aspiring public representatives before they enter electoral politics.
“The Gen Z and Gen Alpha generations are hungry for change. We cannot leave them alone,” he said.
In a conciliatory message to his supporters, Annamalai said he would treat all political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, TVK, NTK, DMDK and BJP, equally and urged his followers not to spread hatred or attack rivals on social media.
“There is no permanent chance for anybody in politics,” he noted.