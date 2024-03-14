'No legal bar on appointing Ponmudy as Minister', says Appavu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Thursday clarified that there was no legal bar on appointing K Ponmudy as the Minister of the State Government.

Talking to media persons, Appavu, reacting to a specific query on the governor administering the oath of office to Ponmudy, in the event of the Election Commission of India (ECI), said that there would not be a problem in administering the oath of office to Ponmudy after the notification of the Parliamentary polls.

"The law is the same for all states. There should not be a problem in it, " said Appavu.

Asked about the legality in appointing Ponmudy in the aftermath of the suspension of his conviction, the Speaker said, "Chief Minister will propose a person to be appointed as minister in his cabinet. The recommendation would be placed formally before the Governor. The Governor would oblige and administer the secret oath to the person picked by the Chief Minister. I think there will not be any problem with it."

On the Governor leaving for the national capital after Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Raj Bhavan to appoint Ponmudy as minister either late Wednesday or Thursday, the Speaker said that the Governor has left the city for Delhi on a scheduled visit and there should not be any problem in arranging the swearing-in ceremony upon his return.

The Governor is understood to have sought legal opinion from the office of the Advocate General of India.