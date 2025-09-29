No leader would wish harm on supporters, Annamalai defends Vijay, flays government

CHENNAI: Extending support to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay in the wake of the Karur stampede, former BJP state unit president K Annamalai on Sunday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to resign, while demanding a CBI probe into the tragedy, alleging gross administrative negligence and intelligence failure.

Defending Vijay, he added, "No leader would wish harm upon their supporters. Vijay is deeply distressed. He should redesign his campaign strategy, avoid weekend rallies, and ensure public safety. The BJP, on its part, will provide Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased."

Speaking to reporters after visiting the injured at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur, Annamalai said, "Forty precious lives have been lost, and over 56 people are undergoing treatment, several of them battling for life. The city of Karur is engulfed in grief. This is a tragedy that should never recur in Tamil Nadu."

Accusing the State government of blatant dereliction of duty, he said the first and foremost responsibility lay with the administration for granting permission at an unsuitable venue. "Veluchamipuram is a congested market area, unfit for such massive gatherings. Even ambulances can't access the spot. Why did officials approve it? The Collector and SP failed to assess crowd capacity and security arrangements. Both should be immediately suspended," he said.

Citing repeated lapses in law and order, and crowd management, Annamalai said, "From the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to the airshow mishap in Chennai, this government has failed to safeguard lives. The DMK regime has repeatedly demonstrated administrative incompetence."

Questioning the timing of the event, he noted, "Why did the police grant permission from 3 pm to 10 pm? A two-hour window would have been sufficient. It's unfair to blame Vijay for arriving late when the approval allowed him to come anytime during that slot."

Calling the incident a "colossal intelligence failure," he said, "The State Intelligence has been reduced to monitoring political opponents instead of foreseeing threats. This is a curse of four years of DMK rule."

Reiterating his demand, he said, "A one-member judicial commission is meaningless. The CM should recommend a CBI probe to unearth the truth, whether there were external provocateurs, power disruptions, or deliberate chaos. The State has lost credibility."