No interim bail if plea on premature release pending with govt: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has categorically stated that interim bail cannot be granted to prisoners while their applications seeking premature release are under consideration by the government.

The prisoners convicted in various cases had filed petitions before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the government to consider the applications they had submitted requesting premature release.

When these petitions came up for hearing before the bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman, the petitioners requested that interim bail be granted until a decision was made on their premature release applications. The government also informed the court that it had no objection to granting interim bail.

However, pointing out that the government was evading responsibility by not exercising its authority, the judges made it clear that interim bail cannot be granted merely because the applications for premature release are pending before the government.

The court further directed the government to pass appropriate orders, in accordance with law, within three months on the petitioners’ applications seeking premature release.

Additionally, the court instructed the registry not to number any petitions seeking interim bail, leave (parole), or extension of interim bail if the petitioners’ applications for premature release are still pending.