No hope in sight, gen-next idol makers in TN shift to construction, carpentry jobs

TIRUCHY: At a time when archaeologists excavated ancient pottery shards — dated to 600 BC — from Keeladi, tracing the ancient clay-based artisan skills of the land, the modern-day lineage of such skilled people is shifting their next-gen to different professions, as patronage for such fine

craftsmanship is dwindling.

Idol-making can be a passion, but not even a means of livelihood. This is what is the general opinion of the artisans who now indulge in idol-making to a large extent. They have been part of this trade for generations but are not interested in involving their wards in the business.

Most of them send them to other districts and states to find any other suitable employment.

“We are fed up as almost the entire family members work round the clock to complete tasks but for a very low margin. We don’t wish to let our children into the work”, said P Manikandan, Sri Ganapathy Processional Idol Manufacturing Centre, Thiruppainjeeli, Manachanallur.

He said that the youngsters from their families show less interest in this trade and so they go in search of jobs in other districts or even other states. For instance, Manikandan’s son who had studied up to SSLC started carpentry work.

Similarly, another worker Raju’s son who had studied up to class 8 had started his career as a construction worker and a few worked as load men in the markets for a daily wage.

“On our part, unwilling to quit our ancestral job, we continue to be involved in pottery works including idol making”, Manikandan said. A few artisans quit the profession after being hit by the COVID pandemic, as they struggled for their daily bread during the lockdown. “

There were around 200 families involved in idol making in Kondayampettai alone Once. Now, hardly 50 families continue the business”, said Manikandan.

He added that the Kondayampettai hub was manufacturing at least 2,000 idols earlier but today we could hardly make 500 idols. Among them, many remain unsold.