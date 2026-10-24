No govt formation without VCK, says Thirumavalavan

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Thirumavalavan said that in order to ensure democracy within the party, VCK has taken a valuable decision after 30 years that the office bearers are elected based on the majority votes. "Hence, hereafter no one can get a party post for being known to me but supporters of the party cadres," Thiruma said.



Stating that the VCK will never compromise its principles for taking part in the government or mere power, Thiruma stated that the party will strive to ensure secularism and social justice; hence, VCK will always oppose casteist and communal forces. "A few smaller elements have been spreading fake narratives against the party, and they will get a fitting response soon," he said.



"VCK will never crave for power. In the 25 years of political life, the party aligned with DMK for 20 years and stood by them during all situations, as the party is particular about ensuring the principles," he said, adding, "But we had to part with the alliance as they have failed to recognise us. They would soon realise that without VCK no government is possible."

Meanwhile, Thiruma stated that the TVK is new to the government and they are doing their best in implementing welfare schemes and the people have already recognised it.