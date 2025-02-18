No foul play in engineering student’s death: Theni SP

MADURAI: The Superintendent of Police, Theni, ruled out suspicious circumstances in the death of a 21-year-old engineering student, whose body was found in the toilet of the Government College of Engineering, Bodinayakkanur, on February 13.

The student’s aggrieved family staged a road roko near Murugankurichi in Tirunelveli on Monday, demanding a fair probe into his death. They raised suspicion over death and submitted a petition to the Tirunelveli Collector seeking a CB-CID probe, and that the postmortem should be videographed. The deceased was S Vignesh, a third-year student of ECE and a native of Tirunelveli. His father, P Selvam, said bloodstains were found inside the toilet.

He stated that his son was the first-generation graduate in his family, which belongs to Devendra Kula Velalar caste in Tirunelveli, and could have been beaten to death as there were bite marks under his ears and blood oozed from it.

Cadres from Puthiya Tamilagam and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam lodged protests at Theni Collectorate.