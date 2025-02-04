No evidence: TN Police rule out threat to ADGP Kalpana Nayak's life

CHENNAI: After backlash from opposition parties about senior IPS officer Kalpana Nayak's complaint alleging a threat to her life citing a fire in her office after she flagged irregularities in the recruitment of police and fire personnel, Tamil Nadu police issued a clarification claiming there was no wilful act of arson and ruled out any planned threat to the ADGP's life. ADGP Kalpana Nayak is presently heading the Idol wing-CID.

According to an official communication from the office of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, a letter was received on August 14, 2024, from the ADGP and Member, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) reporting a fire incident that occurred on July 28 in her chamber at the USRB office in Egmore. The officer suspected foul play and sabotage and stated that she faced a threat to her life.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane along with forensic experts, experts from Tangedco, TN Police Housing Corporation and technical experts from Blue Star visited the site for a probe. "A detailed investigation was carried out during which statements from 31 witnesses were recorded. The forensic experts' report opined that evidence of a short circuit was noticed in copper wires. In addition, the forensic report states that based on thin-layer chromatography and gas chromatography, the presence of any arson material like petrol, diesel or any other inflammable substances is ruled out," the release said.

Meanwhile, TNUSRB too issued a clarification stating that they had admitted before Madras High Court in the open court, while the petition was being heard that the communal roster had been misinterpreted and had submitted to do the corrections in line with the judgment of the Apex court, to which the MHC directed to make the required certifications and re-do the recruitment process. "The TNUSRB accordingly re-did the process of selection in compliance with the orders of the High Court and uploaded the revised selection list," it stated.

