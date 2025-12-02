No evidence of bribing for votes, case on DMK MLA quashed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the case registered against DMK MLA Murugesan on allegations of distributing money to voters.

During the Legislative Assembly elections of 2021, Murugesan contested from the Paramakudi constituency on behalf of the DMK.

At that time, three individuals were arrested in the Kamuthi area for allegedly distributing money to voters in return for voting for him, and Rs 9,000 was seized from them. Murugesan also won the seat.

Following this, a case was registered against MLA Murugesan and three others for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Seeking to quash the case against him, the Paramakudi MLA filed a petition before the Madras High Court.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, the petitioner argued that he had no connection whatsoever with the persons who allegedly distributed the money and that his name had been wrongfully used.

After hearing the arguments, the judge held that there was no evidence to show any link between the three arrested persons, the seized money, and the DMK candidate. Accordingly, the judge ordered that the case against MLA Murugesan be quashed.