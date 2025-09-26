'No entry for unmarried visitors': Hosur park banner sparks outcry

CHENNAI: A banner placed at the entrance of a park in Hosur said that unmarried men and women would not be allowed inside.

The banner read: 'Thirumanam agadavargalukku ulla anumathi illai'.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the park is set up along Ramanaicken Lake, which is usually visited by families, students and the public.

However, residents complained that couples often misuse the premises. Since there is no night watchman, anti-social activities were also reported earlier. To address this, municipal authorities restricted public entry to mornings and evenings. Later,the park was opened for daytime use.

The banner, carried seals of the Tamil Nadu government and the police, photos of it went viral on social media, drawing strong criticism. Police clarified that they did not put up the banner.

It was later removed, and an inquiry is underway to find out who installed it.