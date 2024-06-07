No delay in milk distribution from Madhavaram dairy farm, Aavin clarifies

CHENNAI: State-run Aavin on Friday clarified that there is no delay in milk supply from Madhavaram dairy farm.

According to the Aavin MD Vineeth, on Friday morning vehicles sent to wholesale dealers left the Madhavaram dairy farm late due to late arrival of contract workers.

"Immediately, all the wholesale dealers were informed in advance and the milk delivery vehicle was continuously monitored and milk was distributed to all the retailers properly, " Vineeth said.

He also informed that no complaints have been received from the consumers regarding the delay in milk distribution.

Earlier in the day, the Milk Agents Welfare Association alleged that there was a delay in milk distribution from Madhavaram dairy farm.