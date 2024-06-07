Begin typing your search...

As Madhavaram dairy halts production, Aavin milk supply may not reach certain areas of Chennai today

Vehicles scheduled to depart for delivery by 7 AM did not leave, and even if production resumes, distribution might only be possible after 11 AM, according to milk agents.

Aavin Milk Sachets

CHENNAI: Aavin milk distribution in Chennai will likely face significant disruption as reports indicate a halt in production at the Madhavaram dairy. As a result, milk delivery vehicles have been halted within the Madhavaram dairy premises, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

This disruption poses a threat to the distribution of 2 lakh litres of Aavin milk intended for areas like Kolathur, Minjur, Vyasarpadi, Manali, Ennore, Purasawalkam, Perambur, Choolaimedu, Parry’s Corner, among others which may not receive milk today.

Also Read:High-fat or vitamin-enriched milk? Consumers want green, but co-op Aavin pushes purple

Milk vehicles scheduled to depart for delivery by 7 AM did not leave today, and even if production resumes, distribution for the affected areas might only be possible after 11 AM, milk agents said.

Also Read:Milk agents association slams Aavin for alleged dip in procurement; state-run entity denies claims

The Madhavaram dairy produces 4.50 lakh litres of packet milk daily while the Ambattur dairy produces 4.20 lakh litres.

The disruption has impacted milk supply to other districts as well.

A shortage of workers has further hindered the production of Aavin milk packets.

