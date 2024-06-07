As Madhavaram dairy halts production, Aavin milk supply may not reach certain areas of Chennai today

CHENNAI: Aavin milk distribution in Chennai will likely face significant disruption as reports indicate a halt in production at the Madhavaram dairy. As a result, milk delivery vehicles have been halted within the Madhavaram dairy premises, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

This disruption poses a threat to the distribution of 2 lakh litres of Aavin milk intended for areas like Kolathur, Minjur, Vyasarpadi, Manali, Ennore, Purasawalkam, Perambur, Choolaimedu, Parry’s Corner, among others which may not receive milk today.

Milk vehicles scheduled to depart for delivery by 7 AM did not leave today, and even if production resumes, distribution for the affected areas might only be possible after 11 AM, milk agents said.

The Madhavaram dairy produces 4.50 lakh litres of packet milk daily while the Ambattur dairy produces 4.20 lakh litres.

The disruption has impacted milk supply to other districts as well.

A shortage of workers has further hindered the production of Aavin milk packets.