No credibility left in Palaniswami, says TN Minister Periyasamy

DINDIGUL: Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy on Monday said that people were not ready to believe the AIADMK because of its inefficient leadership and poor organisational strength.

Speaking to reporters in Dindigul, he said the opposition party had not won a single election since Edappadi K Palaniswami assumed leadership, and was now contesting polls only to safeguard its existence. “AIADMK seems not to aim for governance but for survival,” he stated.

Periyasamy said, unlike AIADMK, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) remained fundamentally strong and confident to face any election under Chief Minister MK Stalin’s leadership. He added that various sections of society were benefiting from the State government's welfare schemes.

Commenting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the minister said there was no need to rush the process, as the next Assembly election is due in 2026. He urged the Election Commission to allow sufficient time to complete the revision after the polls.

Periyasamy also expressed concern that several eligible voters might lose their voting rights due to technical errors in the forms, adding that the process should ensure adequate opportunity for corrections.