No clarity on Samsung workers stir as TN govt says resolved but CITU rejects claim

CHENNAI: Even as the state ministers led by MSMEs Minister T M Anbarasan held a series of talks with striking CITU-affiliated Samsung Electronics workers and the company, a memorandum of agreement signed by Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd managing director Yoon Sung-hyun and workers to end ‘illegal strike’ and return to work was circulated by the state government unofficially.

However, CITU state president A Soundararajan rejected the agreement as fake and said workers would continue their strike until the Samsung India Workers' Union was registered and recognised.

The copy of the agreement was circulated hours after the three Ministers team led by Anbarasan, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Labour Minister CV Ganesan held talks with the protesting Samsung Electronics workers represented by CITU state president A Soundararajan, Kancheepuram district secretary E Muthukumar and employees affiliated to the Samsung India Workers' Union at the secretariat.

"1,500 workers of Samsung Electronics are continuing their strike seeking registration of the union and its recognition. Samsung management has signed an agreement with some workers who are not part of the strike. They are not representatives of the striking workers. We will continue the strike until our demands are met," Soundararajan told DT Next.

The agreement between Samsung and the workers, as shared by government sources, states that the workers would get an incentive of Rs 5,000 per month from October to March next year and assurance to extend AC buses in all 108 routes from the current five routes. In case of the unfortunate death of a worker, the company agrees to provide immediate assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family, as per the agreement.

But CITU Kancheepuram district secretary E Muthukumar refuted any such agreement. He said no such resolution was reached with the ministers. "The news circulating in the media that an agreement has been reached is not true. Samsung company's announcement is not only against the majority workers' wish but a diversionary tactic too," he said.

Earlier, after talks with the CITU leaders, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan on Monday said that the next round of talks would be held on Tuesday with the CITU leaders to reach an amicable settlement on the Samsung workers strike that entered the 29th day.

The talks were held at the Secretariat after the sixth round of the tripartite discussion held by the deputy labour commissioner at Sriperumbudur comprising representatives of the company and the union failed once again.

The workers have been resorting to strike since September 9, demanding registration of the Samsung India Workers' Union (SIWU) by the Labour Department, recognition of the newly formed union and withdrawal of action on workers.

Following the meeting with the CITU leaders, sources said that Ministers met the Samsung senior management. "Ministers also met another set of Samsung Workers and took their feedback. Then, three ministers discussed it with Samsung again. A positive development is expected soon," sources said earlier, adding that the CMO has been constantly following the matter.

After Chief Minister MK Stalin had designated the three ministers’ team to hold talks with the stakeholders and resolve the protest, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa held talks with the Samsung company representatives on Sunday.

MSMEs minister urges for return to work

Meanwhile, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan on Monday urged the striking Samsung Electronics workers to return to work considering the chief minister’s appeal.

“An agreement has been reached between Samsung India and workers accepting all their demands. Only unfulfilled demand is the CITU’s demand to hold talks with them. Since there is a court case, we cannot intervene in the issue,” Anbarasan told reporters at the Secretariat in the presence of Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Labour Minister CV Ganesan.

He said that the government would resolve any issues faced by the workers. “After we came to power, several foreign companies are investing in the state creating new job opportunities for poor people. We want both sides, workers and companies, not to suffer,” he said.