No child labourers in Aavin, says Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: State Dairy Minister Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday clarified that there are no child labourers working in state-run Aavin in its Ambattur plant or anywhere in the company.

Addressing the reporters at Aavin headquarters at Nandanam, Chennai, Mano Thangaraj said that various measures are being taken to improve the administrative work in the Aavin, especially in order to solve the problems of contract employees, the contractors are directed to choose employees under The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and ensure the wages fixed by the government, PF and ESI should be paid into their bank accounts.

"The news that more than 50 child labourers are employed in the Aavin plant at Ambattur is completely untrue and deliberately created to tarnish the image of Aavin. Attendance register and CCTV cameras are there as evidence to ensure that children are not employed in Aavin. Personally, I visited Ambattur Aavin and found no evidence of minors below 14 years of age working in Aavin. In case or in future appropriate action will be taken against contractors if they fail to adhere with the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, " he added.

In response to the allegation of malpractice in milk supply in Vellore district, the minister said that it has been found that two vehicles with the same number are running for Aavin in Vellore district and a department action has been initiated against the route contractor.

"The police department has found the vehicle that were involved in the malpractices and necessary action will be taken against the people who were involved in the crime," Mano Thangaraj said.

Further, the minister said that the sale of Aavin products had increased by 10 per cent this summer and the production of Aavin milk had decreased in various districts due to summer.

"We are taking steps to increase milk production across the State. Several reforms are planned for Aavin and this will sort out the issues in Aavin, the minister said exuding confidence."