    'No camps can be conducted sans schools' permission, state-licensed coaches'

    In a letter to district educational officers, he spelt out the terms and conditions for availing permission to conduct camps and said that they need to be followed strictly, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    20 Aug 2024
    No camps can be conducted sans schools permission, state-licensed coaches
    NTK functionary Sivaraman who is accused of raping a 12-year-old at an NCC camp in Krishnagiri (Dailythanthi)

    CHENNAI: In light of the recent incident in a Krishnagiri school where a 12-year-old girl was raped at a fake NCC camp, Director of Matriculation Schools A Palanisamy categorically stated that proper permission from schools and the presence of state-licensed coaches is mandatory for conducting camps.

    

    Also Read:Absconding NTK functionary arrested for raping girl student at Krishnagiri NCC camp

    According to the new regulations laid out, no camps should operate in schools without state-licensed coaches. Male coaches should be hired to train male students and female coaches for female students, the missive directed.

    It furrther emphasised that no camps should be conducted without a teacher's supervision while permission letters should be collected from each student's parents, ahead of their participation in the camps.

    On Monday, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary Sivaraman, 30, accused of raping a 12-year-old girl at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at a private school in Bargur on August 12, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that he was a fake NCC trainer from Kaveripattinam town in Krishnagiri district. The NCC headquarters also clarified that no NCC camps were conducted in Krishnagiri.

    Online Desk

