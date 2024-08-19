Absconding NTK functionary arrested for raping girl student at Krishnagiri NCC camp

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary Sivaraman who is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Krishnagiri's Bargur was arrested on Monday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

According to the police, Sivaraman was hiding in Coimbatore when the police went to apprehend him. He reportedly fell as he tried to escape, resulting in a fracture in his leg, and was nabbed.

Investigation revealed that Siva alias Sivaraman (30) is a fake NCC trainer from Kaveripattinam town in Krishnagiri district.

Meanwhile, the NCC headquarters on Monday clarified that no NCC camps were conducted in Krishnagiri.

An inquiry by a police team led by the DIG, Salem Range revealed that Sivaraman had misbehaved with 13 other girl students, who had attended the camp, held on the premises of their school, from August 5 to 9. Seventeen girls in total were part of the camp.

In the early morning hours of August 8, Sivaraman reportedly took the 12-year-old girl, who was sleeping along with other students in the school auditorium, under the pretext of a medical examination, and raped her.

The girl reported the crime to the school principal Sathish Kumar (35) from Tirupattur but he threatened her not to reveal the matter to anyone.

On August 16, the girl fell ill and opened up to her mother about the traumatic incident.

Following a complaint by the parents of the victim, the Bargur All Women Police Station registered a case under different sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested the following people from the school: principal Sathish Kumar, social science teacher Jennifer (35), correspondent Samson Wesley (52), trainers Sakthivel (39), Sindhu (21), Sathya (21) and Subramani (54).

Meanwhile, after outrage over the incident, the NTK has expelled Sivaraman from the post of district youth wing secretary of the party.

