No bypoll in Tirukoyilur: Sahoo after EC goof-up

CHENNAI: The goof up by the Election Commission’s press release, including the Tirukoyilur Assembly constituency represented by K Ponmudy in the by-election list has stirred a fresh controversy as Ponmudy’s swearing in is yet to happen after the SC verdict reinstated his MLA post.

While announcing the schedule for the general elections and Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim along with by-election to 26 Assembly seats in various states, the EC’s press release mentioned by-election to Tirukoyilur Assembly seat, but the schedule for the by-elections released along with did not include it.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo clarified that no by-election for Tirukoyilur Assembly seat along with the Lok Sabha election, which is scheduled to be held in the state on April 19 in the first, phase itself.

To a pointed question on whether Ponmudy continues to be an MLA, Sahoo said, “There is no by-election to that seat. It implies that only.”

After the Madras High Court convicted Ponmudy in a disproportionate assets case, the state Assembly Secretariat declared the constituency vacant. However, the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Ponmudy following the Assembly Secretariat had already restored Ponmudy’s membership in the Assembly.

Speaker Appavu said there was no legal impediment to Ponmudy’s return to the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.