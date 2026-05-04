No bumper boom as dwindling banana prices spell doom in Tamil Nadu Delta

Among the districts in Tamil Nadu, Tiruchy, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Karur and Kanniyakumari contribute a major portion with an average yield of 40 to 60 tonnes per hectare based on the irrigation and soil conditions.

Meanwhile, the Delta region is one of the major producers of nendran, yelakki, monthan and poovan varieties, but the farmers claimed that the prices have declined during the past few months. In the month of April, it touched the nadir. The prices have touched as low as Rs 6 to 10 per kg for Poovan, and Yelakki is being sold between Rs 20 and 40 per kg, while Nendran is fetching only Rs 10 to 20 per kg.

“Once, bananas fetched good prices, and there was also high demand in the market. We could get a reasonable price for the fruits in local markets as well as outside. The major market for Tiruchy farmers is Coimbatore. The agents who came here earlier and made bulk purchases ask us now to transport the produce to Coimbatore. As a reult we are also forced to meet the transport expenses, and so, the profit has come down drastically. We hardly get Rs 1 per bunch profit now,” fumed R Sylendran, a banana farmer from Kambarasampettai in Tiruchy.