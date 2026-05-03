NRCB guides banana growers to make value-added products

The NRCB has already introduced high-yielding and value-added banana varieties such as Kaveri Vaman, Kaveri Kanchan, and Kaveri Kalki, which would create an export opportunity and entrepreneurial prospects in the Delta districts.

“Our scientists have been educating farmers and rural youths about the value-added products and post harvest management for domestic and export markets, and provide hands-on training on machinery used for the extraction of banana fibre and processing,” said R Selvarajan, Director, NRCB, Tiruchy.