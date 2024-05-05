No bar on visiting Ooty and Kodaikanal, clarifies TN govt; e-pass can be accessed from May 6

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday clarified that there was no restriction on tourists and businesspersons visiting Kodaikanal and Ooty.

According to the government's release, an e-pass is a must for the vehicles entering these regions. "There is no restriction on tourists and businesspersons visiting tourist spots like Kodaikanal and Ooty. But the vehicles in which they travel must register e-pass and travel. Tourists and business visitors can get an e-pass from 6 am on May 6, 2024 onwards by providing relevant information at epass.tnega.org," it read.

About the application process, the release stated that foreign travelers can apply online using their e-mail address while domestic passengers can apply using their phone numbers. Immediately upon applying, e-passes will be available, it said.

"This practice will streamline vehicles and make way for tourists to come and go easily. The concerned District Collectors will follow this procedure from May 7 to June 30, 2024," the release added.

Tourists are unlikely to face any inconvenience due to the e-pass procedure and approval, it said.

Earlier, keeping in mind that the footfall of tourists is high during the summer season, the Madras High Court had ordered tourists visiting Ooty and Kodaikanal areas to submit their details, vehicle numbers, date of arrival, duration of stay, and place of stay in advance through the website and apply for an e-pass.